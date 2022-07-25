City Union Bank partners Royal Sundaram General Insurance for insurance products

“Being the pioneers in Bancassurance model, it has enabled us to understand a wide spectrum of consumer needs in a much more granular way. These learnings have helped to design better products – including the much-acclaimed ‘Lifeline’ suite of health insurance solutions. We are happy to partner with City Union Bank – one of the well-known and much-respected banks built on strong ethics and values - and embark on a journey of empowering its customers through comprehensive, customised and affordable general insurance products," said Sreedhar, managing director of Royal Sundaram General Insurance. He further said that the company will be singularly focussed on meeting the needs of our customers at a time when the value of insurance has never been greater.