City Union Bank partners Royal Sundaram General Insurance for insurance products

Royal Sundaram’s general insurance products bouquet include health, motor, personal accident, and travel, as well as home insurances in retail and insurance against fire, marine, industrial and other risks under commercial lines
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited and City Union Bank have partnered to enable the customers of the bank to have easy access to comprehensive general insurance products across its 727 branches.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited and City Union Bank have partnered to enable the customers of the bank to have easy access to comprehensive general insurance products across its 727 branches.
“Being the pioneers in Bancassurance model, it has enabled us to understand a wide spectrum of consumer needs in a much more granular way. These learnings have helped to design better products – including the much-acclaimed ‘Lifeline’ suite of health insurance solutions. We are happy to partner with City Union Bank – one of the well-known and much-respected banks built on strong ethics and values - and embark on a journey of empowering its customers through comprehensive, customised and affordable general insurance products," said Sreedhar, managing director of Royal Sundaram General Insurance. He further said that the company will be singularly focussed on meeting the needs of our customers at a time when the value of insurance has never been greater.
“Being the pioneers in Bancassurance model, it has enabled us to understand a wide spectrum of consumer needs in a much more granular way. These learnings have helped to design better products – including the much-acclaimed ‘Lifeline’ suite of health insurance solutions. We are happy to partner with City Union Bank – one of the well-known and much-respected banks built on strong ethics and values - and embark on a journey of empowering its customers through comprehensive, customised and affordable general insurance products," said Sreedhar, managing director of Royal Sundaram General Insurance. He further said that the company will be singularly focussed on meeting the needs of our customers at a time when the value of insurance has never been greater.
Royal Sundaram’s general insurance products bouquet include health, motor, personal accident, and travel, as well as home insurances in retail and insurance against fire, marine, industrial and other risks under commercial lines.
“Being a reputed player in the market with a fair, transparent and customer centric approach with a highly recommended product suite, we welcome Royal Sundaram into the City Union Bank’s network. It brings us one step closer to becoming a one stop shop (point) for all financial needs of our customers. It’s a big leap for us and we will certainly be able to fulfill the Non-Life Insurance needs of our customers. We are confident that this arrangement will help our customers to have access to a bouquet of insurance products, which will help them tide over all ups and downs.," N Kamakodi, MD and CEO, City Union Bank, said.