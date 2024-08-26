Claims higher

“This year, the number of claims is higher," said Hiten Kothari, chief underwriting officer and chief actuary at HDFC Ergo General Insurance. "Today, in our data, we see respiratory, vector-bone diseases, gastric and abdominal diseases comprise 10-15% of the number of claims that we see. If there is a 25% increase in the number of such claims, insurance companies will have no choice but to hike prices or premiums automatically. For example, if there is a 10% increase in claims, the premium will increase by 10%," Kothari said.