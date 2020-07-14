Compare the premiums before buying a Corona Kavach policy

Premiums for Corona Kawach exceed that of Arogya Sanjeevani, in case of a few private insurers such as Go Digit. “Arogya Sanjeevani is a standardized product, and our pricing is the most competitive in the market. We are focused on customer needs and competitive pricing. For covid-19, 10 in 100 people test positive. The Kavach policy also caters to home care treatment. We know that 80% of the people don’t require hospitalization. If one includes two tests for covid plus some basic medicine, it can easily cost ₹5,000-10,000 per positive person. The balance 20% people could need some sort of hospitalization. That cost will be additional. We have computed premiums on this basis," said Adarsh Agarwal, appointed actuary, Go Digit.