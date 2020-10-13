In the wake of coronavirus crisis, the insurance regulator had asked the insurers to offer standardised COVID-19 health insurance policies. Inaugurated in July, Corona Kavach is an indemnity plan that will cover all the hospitalisation expenses. The cost of treatment for any co-morbid condition, including pre-existing co-morbid conditions along with the treatment for COVID-19, will be covered under this policy. The sum insured in Corona Kavach policy ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh. The tenure of the policy varies from three-and-a-half months, six-and-a-half months and nine-and-a-half months.