Bajaj Allianz Life insurance has recently launched Smart Assist to "ensure smooth deliverance of contactless services and interactions with customers." It is a first-of-its-kind co-browsing service in the industry. Smart Assist service provides real-time assistance to Bajaj Allianz customers. Over 4,500 users spent 24,000 sessions on Smart Assist within the first month, the insurer said. "Further to save our customers from the ordeal of doing physical medical tests for buying an insurance policy, we have moved to tele and video medical examination reports," Datta added.