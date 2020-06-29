Covid-19 crisis should be used to sell health insurance for the long term

But one question still stands. How should one think about improving health insurance coverage during a pandemic? Getting the house in order by addressing gaps in health insurance coverage is a good start. Health insurance is important, but many have had bitter experiences even before the pandemic struck. Often the bitterness is a result of faulty structures through which insurance companies and healthcare providers interact. Issues such as inflated bills, complex policy structures and delays in claims settlement have plagued health insurance policyholders even in the past, but the problems have amplified now. So instead of a new covid-19 policy, existing health policies should be made more customer-friendly so that insured patients don’t end up paying huge hospital bills out of their own pocket.