The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in more ways than one. More and more people are shifting towards remote consultation with doctors to avoid going to the hospitals. Even asymptomatic coronavirus patients or those with mild symptoms often prefer self-isolation or home-quarantine facility than hospitalisation.

Considering the growing popularity of online consultation and treatment at home, ICICI Lombard General Insurance launched an unique home care service for customers. The doctors will prescribe a treatment after diagnosing the patient. The home care service will include remote monitoring by the medical professional. The nurses, doctors or physiotherapists can also came and check the patient at their residences if the need arises.

ICICI Lombard has joined hands with leading private hospitals and popular home care service providers Portea, Healthcare at Home for this facility. Surgical wound, stitch removal, urinary catheterisation, physiotherapy and parenteral administration — these treatments will be covered under home care facility.

Even coronavirus patients can avail the option of home care treatment, according to the guidelines specified by ministry of home and family affairs and states. The insurance company will provide home care assistance based on the prescription of the treating consultant.

How can you avail home care treatment:

Customers can avail home care treatment by calling 040-66274205. Health Assistance Team of ICICI Lombard will help the patients. It will be available from Monday to Saturday between 9 am to 6 pm. One can also get the benefit of this service via ICICI Lombard Take Care application. The insurance company will fix an appointment within 4 hours. However, the service will vary depending on the availability of the providers or consultants or doctors.

The remote medical assistance facility will be available for all insurance customers across the country. The physical visit of medical professionals at home can be extended to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur and Coimbatore.

A team of doctors, nurses and physiotherapists will coordinate and prepare a care plan based on the individual’s needs. The consultations, nursing, investigations and medicines will be covered by ICICI Lombard. No additional premium is required to avail this service.

Who are eligible for home care treatment?

The eligibility of insurers will be based on

1) Prescribed continuous active line of treatment from treating doctor/hospital

2) Can be managed at home with right set of clinically qualified personnel

3) Existing terms and conditions of the policy

Charge: The assistance provided under home care facility is free of cost. However, charges incurred at hospital or clinic or doctor is as per policy terms and conditions. When the doctors prescribes the insured to undergo home care treatment, the insured intimates the insurer for service. The insurer will provide an treatment as per the prescription or standard clinical protocols from an array of service providers.

In case of admission required at hospital, the insured is guided with the next course of action by the treating doctor/service provider. The insurer plays the role of the facilitator for cashless and reimbursement service.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to throw new challenges, we thought it important to embellish our health insurance proposition to ensure that we effectively meet the emerging needs of our customers," Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said,

"The additional benefits, offered at no extra cost, should enable our policyholders to derive maximum benefit from their health insurance cover," he added.

