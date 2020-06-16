Customers can avail home care treatment by calling 040-66274205. Health Assistance Team of ICICI Lombard will help the patients. It will be available from Monday to Saturday between 9 am to 6 pm. One can also get the benefit of this service via ICICI Lombard Take Care application. The insurance company will fix an appointment within 4 hours. However, the service will vary depending on the availability of the providers or consultants or doctors.