Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a majority of Indians are working to build up their immunity levels and fell that stress of any kind is a challenge to this, the survey shows. Over 80% Indians are focussed on building their physical immunity, and 78% strongly feel that stress and anxiety affects mental and physical immunity. The survey further attempts to better understand the cause of stress, by enquiring about the top financial worries of the consumer today. The top three reasons for stress are attributed to (1) Financial Security against critical illness, (2) Family member getting infected by any lifestyle disease or Covid-19 and (3) Job or income loss.