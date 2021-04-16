Covid cannot be solely blamed for increase in insurance prices: Naval Goel

According to the Insurance Price Index Quarter 1 2021 released by PolicyX.com, out of 10 insurance companies, 4 companies increased their term insurance premium in Q1 2021 and a 4.4% of increase was witnessed which means there was an increase in the average price of the term insurance premium to ₹21,913 in the index value. This was quite a wide jump in the term insurance category which were constantly falling in the last decade. The biggest jump observed in premium prices is about 19%, which is followed by 18.7%, 5.5% and the minimum is 2.6%.