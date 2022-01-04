All health insurance policies to cover Omicron treatment cost: Irdai

In the wake of a recent surge in covid-19 cases, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said that all health insurance policies will have to cover expenses for treating infections/diseases due to the Omicron variant.

According to the press release, the regulator clarified that all health insurance policies issued by all general and health insurance companies that cover treatment costs of Covid-19 also cover the costs of treatment towards the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as per terms and conditions of a policy contract.

Last year, the regulator issued a press release and said, "All the indemnity based health insurance products that cover the treatment costs of hospitalisation offered by all insurers cover the costs of hospitalisation treatment on account of Covid -19."

The insurance companies shall put in place an effective coordination mechanism with all their network providers (hospitals) to make available seamless cashless facility to all policyholders in case of hospitalisation, if any and render speedy services to all policyholders, said Irdai press release

The hospitals are also requested to honour the service level agreements (SLA) entered with insurance companies to provide cashless treatment to health insurance policyholders.

With the rise in Omicron cases, a new upsurge of fear and restrictions is developing across the country. Several states, which saw an upsetting second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, have announced a slew of rules to prevent the transmission of the new variant of coronavirus.

As per a recent Livemint report, a total of 1,525 Omicron variant cases of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories so far. Maharashtra logged the maximum number of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117, and Kerala 109.

