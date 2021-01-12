The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( Irdai ) on Tuesday recommended extending the period of validity of its sandbox regulations by two years as the regulator observed that experiments for such products could not be completed due to covid-19 .

The validity of the Regulatory Sandbox Regulations, 2019, which was for two years, expires on 25 July 2021.

“It's a welcome move by the regulator, as it will help companies come up with more interesting and useful products. It empowers companies to innovate further. We will also take this opportunity to bring in more simple and relevant products to the market," said Adarsh Agarwal, appointed actuary at Digit General Insurance Ltd.

Irdai on 26 July 2019 had notified the sandbox regulations with an aim to allow conducive environment for insurtech and fintech companies to carry innovation in the insurance space. The experiments are allowed for an initial period of six months under these regulations.

“It is observed that most of the proposals could not be completed within a period of six months due to covid-19. They were, therefore, granted extension by another six months to complete the experiment," Irdai said in the exposure draft on Tuesday, adding that it is recommending that the period of validity of the Irdai (Regulatory Sandbox) Regulations, 2019 be extended by two years by amending the aforesaid regulations.

Irdai had first invited applications under the sandbox regulations starting from 15 September 2019 till 14th October, 2019. The applications covered concepts such as wellness, wearables, group insurance, usage-based insurance, loyalty or rewards programmes and electronic platforms.

The last of the approvals granted under these regulations were valid till 31 December 2020. According to Irdai, so far 19 applications have been granted extension as they could not complete the experiment due to covid-19 pandemic.

The regulator is open for comments on the draft regulations till 27 January.

