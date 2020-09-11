Covid19 and health insurance: 3 major myths busted

The chaos around buying a health insurance cover against the corona virus illness has settled after the insurance regulator came out with a specific protection policy for covid 19. However, there are still a few doubts on buying of renewing the existing health insurance policy by people who are either at present under the attack of the virus or those who got the virus and have recovered now. We spoke to the two eminent players in the insurance industry to get the answers for the three most commonly asked questions on buying health insurance, impact on premium rates, change in policy term at the time of renewing the policy by those who were covid positive earlier.