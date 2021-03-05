Covid-19 has re-emphasized the relevance of insurance in a woman’s life

At HDFC Life, we have witnessed an increasing trend of working women purchasing life insurance policies. In 2019-20, out of the policies purchased by women, approximately 50% were by those below 38 years of age and 40% of them earned between ₹5 lakh and ₹15 lakh. Both of these were higher than the previous years. Also, the premium spent on pure protection policies by women in 2019-20 increased by more than 60%, while savings increased by 20%, thus showing an increasing awareness among women of the need to financially protect their loved ones.