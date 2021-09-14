Covid-19 has spurred health insurance, but universal coverage remains far away

In the past, health had been a profitable piece for private insurers. The pandemic has changed this. Overall health claim numbers during the pandemic are not available, but a lot can be gleaned from the quarterly results of ICICI Lombard General Health Insurance, a listed company. In 2019-20, it made an operating profit of ₹493 crore from its health portfolio. During the first wave, its profits dropped significantly, but it was still profitable. However, in the quarter that saw the second wave, the insurer registered an operating loss of ₹516 crore in its health portfolio.

