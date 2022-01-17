Covid-19 survivors may not get life insurance policies instantly

"Pre-Covid, the number of individuals who had any health issues with themselves or family in the past six months would have been small. But, given the way omicron Covid infection cases have been, this number has automatically increased because many have turned positive in recent days. As a result, the term insurance policy proposal gets into the zone of inspection where extra medical tests are inquired for or might get postponed for three months. And as people are getting cautious of stepping out of their homes due to omicron Covid infection, it is understandable from their viewpoint that they don't wish to go out for medical tests or let somebody come to their homes to collect samples. Conversely, it becomes challenging for the insurer to accept the risk and issue a term insurance policy without assessing the risk accurately in the absence of fresh medical reports," said Chowdary.