Covid-driven uncertainty doubles demand for travel insurance policies: Report
- Go Digit General Insurance sold over 12.8 lakh travel policies in FY21-22, a jump of over 100% compared to the pre-covid year of FY19-20.
There has been a spike in demand for travel insurance policies in FY21-22 compared to pre-covid levels in FY19-20 amid fear of another Covid-19 wave, as per a study by Go Digit General Insurance between April 2019 and March 2022.
According to the report, Digit sold over 12.8 lakh travel policies in FY21-22, a jump of over 100% compared to the pre-covid year of FY19-20.
In the first four months of 2022, the insurer sold 75% of the total number of travel policies it sold throughout FY21, given the increased awareness and lingering fear of another Covid-19 wave.
“This also indicates that more Indians are now taking the required insurance cover while travelling," said Go Digit General Insurance.
The report highlighted that between April 2019 and March 2022, most claims were settled in FY19-20 as more Indians travelled pre-covid.
Further, in the current calendar year, the highest number of travel claims was settled in March, almost 120% higher than January.
Vivek Chaturvedi, head of direct sales and chief marketing officer, Digit Insurance said, “Trip cancellation, and flight cancellations and delays have always been leading causes for travel claims. Events such as bad climatic conditions, change in travel plans and on-time performance of airlines, among other causes can affect travel plans."
“Before covid-19, travel insurance was not looked at seriously, especially by domestic travellers. However, more Indians are now buying travel insurance to ensure unforeseen hiccups don’t disrupt their itineraries. The category has also evolved over the last few years with some insurers now offering innovative and need-based products."
The report also said that compared with FY20-21, FY21-22 saw 3.5 times more claims due to flight delay. However, when it comes to claims due to flight cancellation, the number was 3.5 times higher in FY20-21.
Further, the most number of travel policies were bought on the BOM-DEL (Mumbai-Delhi) route across all three financial years between April 2019 and March 2022.
Specifically, all-risk cancellation, flight cancellation by the operator, booking amendment, and flight delay by the operator were the top causes for travel claims.
Go Digit General Insurance also said that demand for single-trip policies zoomed 215% in FY21-22 over FY20-21. In FY22, the company sold nearly 11.7 lakh single-trip travel policies, an increase of 215% over FY21.
Men filed 66.5% of the total claims received between April 2019 and March 2022.