Covid-linked life insurance claims remain an overhang: Report

The report further stated that against the total covid-related deaths of around 163000 reported in FY21, the fatality count has already increased to around 152000 in FY22 YTD. The claim experience is thus likely to stay adverse over the next couple of quarters, all the more due to delays in the reporting of claims. The stringent actions announced by several state governments have helped lower the infection count and the pickup in vaccination rates may prevent another wave of this magnitude. Despite this, claims in 1HFY22 may easily surpass the total claims seen in FY21.

