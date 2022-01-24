Customers to now bear MDR charges for postal life insurance

Besides, the Rural Postal Life Insurance was introduced on 24 March 1995 for rural people of India. The Malhotra Committee had observed in 1993 that only 22% of the insurable population in this country had been insured; life insurance funds accounted for only 10% of the gross household savings. The Government accepted the recommendations of the Malhotra Committee and allowed Postal Life Insurance to extend its coverage to the rural areas to transact life insurance business, mainly because of the vast network of Post Offices in the rural areas and low cost of operations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}