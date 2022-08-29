Cyber insurance on rise as attacks surge

While banks, non-banks and information technology services companies were the first to buy cyber insurance covers due to higher exposure to digitally-connected systems and to protect financial transactions, startups and manufacturing firms are now waking up to the importance of such policies, especially post-pandemic, as they digitize their entire production and billing processes. “Cyber insurance business is growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 30-35% over the past two years. Around ₹300-400 crore comes from cyber policies alone for insurers now. At least 2-5% of the overall new premium collection is generated from sales of cyber insurance," T.A. Ramalingam, chief technical officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said.

