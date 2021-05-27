Cyclone 'Yaas', packing winds of up to 130-145 kmph, whiplashed the country's eastern coasts on Wednesday

Kolkata: SBI General Insurance on Wednesday said it will use drones to carry out surveys and assess damage caused by cyclone 'Yaas' in parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand in a bid to speed up the claim settlement process for its customers affected by the natural disaster.

"The company has reached out to a panel of surveyors to avoid any loss of time in the claim settlement process," he said.

The team at SBI General has set a standard operating process in motion, and instant settlement will be done for small claims, he said.

Additionally, the insurer follows a process of fast- track settlement for losses of up to ₹10 lakhs, the official said.

"These initiatives will help claim processing and settlement in the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha," he said.

Most of the damage has been reported in coastal villages and farmlands, the official said.

