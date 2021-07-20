Deepak Parekh urges IRDAI to allow insurers to sell pension, health policies

Asking IRDAI to allow insurers to sell NPS like policies Deepak Parekh said, "Today, life insurance can only sell life insurance policies at their branches and through their employees. They cannot, for example, sell NPS under the National Pension Scheme or health indemnity covers such as mediclaim," adding, "Allowing life insurers to distribute products such as health indemnity and NPS would help improve the much needed insurance reach across our country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}