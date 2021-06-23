NEW DELHI: Demand for term insurance plans increased significantly across the country during the second wave of covid-19, as per findings by PolicyX.com .

The portal registered around 20% growth in term sales during the lockdown in April and May 2021 compared with the year ago period.

“This positive trend has been spotted despite an excessive hike in the term insurance premium last year. The insurance companies, reeling under the burden of the increased number of claims due to covid-19, increased the term insurance premium at least a couple of times from mid-2020," said Naval Goel, Founder and CEO, PolicyX.com

“Moreover, several insurance companies have tightened their policy underwriting in the last year on various fronts such as restriction on entry age, lower-income, and pre-existing diseases to cut down on the people having higher life risk" added Goel.

The age bracket of buyers remained constant in 2021 and 2020 with people in 36-45 years comprising 43% of buyers, followed by the age group of 26-35 years at 35%.

In terms of features, the Return of Premium policy seems to have attracted a majority of buyers and stood out as a favourable feature in term insurance plans. It is a type of life insurance policy that returns the premiums paid for coverage if the insured party survives the policy's term or includes a portion of the premiums paid to the beneficiary upon the death of the insured.

Another interesting trend spotted during the second outbreak is the significant demand from the Tier-2 and -3 cities for term insurance plans. Nagpur, Kanpur, Coimbatore, and Raipur are a few cities that have added potential numbers to the sales. Male members of the middle-class group have emerged as a new category of buyers, said the report.

“The recent mutation of the covid-19 has further boosted the demand for the term insurance plan as people have realized that term insurance is instrumental in keeping their families financially strong in case of their demise. The trend spotted from smaller markets is quite amazing as people now understand the significance of buying term insurance via an online buying platform. We expect this demand trend to continue with a greater number of sales from Tier-2 and -3 cities in the future," said Goel.

