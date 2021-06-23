Demand for term cover surged in tier 2, 3 cities in lockdown 2.0: Report

“The recent mutation of the covid-19 has further boosted the demand for the term insurance plan as people have realized that term insurance is instrumental in keeping their families financially strong in case of their demise. The trend spotted from smaller markets is quite amazing as people now understand the significance of buying term insurance via an online buying platform. We expect this demand trend to continue with a greater number of sales from Tier-2 and -3 cities in the future," said Goel.