Digit Insurance appoints Jasleen Kohli as new MD and CEO

The 42-year-old Jasleen Kohli will be one of the youngest CEOs in the insurance industry, as per the company release
With 19 years worth of experience in the life and general insurance industry, Kohli last served as the director at Allianz Technology before joining Digit as the CDO in 2017
Digit Insurance on Monday announced that it has elevated Jasleen Kohli as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from April 20. The 42-year-old, Kohli will become one of the youngest CEOs in the insurance industry, as per the company release.
As the new MD and CEO, Jasleen Kohli will take over from Vijay Kumar who held the position since the company was founded in 2017. He will superannuate on April 19, 2022, a company release said. Jasleen Kohli looked into all sales and distribution channels of Digit as Chief Distribution Officer (CDO).
Kamesh Goyal, Chairman, Digit Insurance said, “With agile market strategies and prudent operational planning, Kohli aided the company in expanding its presence at an accelerated pace despite the pandemic."
Additionally, the company also announced it has promoted Adarsh Agarwal from the role of Appointed Actuary to Chief Distribution Officer (corporate business). Nikhil Kamdar has taken up the former position of Agarwal to become the new Appointed Actuary.