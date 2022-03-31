Additionally, the industry in the recent past has witnessed multiple instances where fraudsters have posed as insurance agents or partners and issued fake policies. They also try to defraud customers over phone calls with an intention of renewing their policy. In a written reply in July 2019, the Ministry of Finance informed Rajya Sabha that fake motor policies to the tune of over ₹50 crore were issued in FY19. Digit’s “Policy Genuineness Check" solution will help mitigate such risks of fraud and protect policyholders’ interests, the company release noted.