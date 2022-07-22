Digit Insurance launches usage-based motor cover add-on. Five things to know

“The company’s customer-first approach and tech agility has enabled us to launch the feature in record time. This usage-based add-on is launched initially with a 10,000 km-cap so that maximum people can avail insurance in a cost-effective manner. This will also be available through our partner distribution network, which contributes to majority of our motor business throughout tier 2, 3 and 4 cities as well," said Kunal Jha, Head of Motor Products and Actuarial, Digit Insurance.