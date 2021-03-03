Digitalization helped maintain persistency levels of insurance policies

"Similarly, we launched a co-browsing tool for customers to engage with us and our insurance consultants virtually. As a result, transactions on our self-servicing portal increased by 82% YTD January FY21 over last year, and our digital payments have grown to 80% during the pandemic which used to be at 40% pre-Covid times. Our customer journey has hence been frictionless during the pandemic and has helped us keep the persistency levels at par as compared to last year," said Hiramanek.