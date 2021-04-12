NEW DELHI: Cosmetic surgeries have been getting extremely popular in today’s world. However, as these surgeries are mostly elective in nature, they are generally not covered under health insurance policies.

Moreover, since plastic surgeries are not termed as vital medical procedures undertaken to protect the life of an individual, hence, they are not covered in any of the health insurance.

However, there are certain conditions under which cosmetic surgeries are covered under mediclaim policies.

“If a requirement of a reconstructive surgery has been prescribed by the doctor, then all kinds of health insurance cover them. Reconstructive surgery is a medical treatment undertaken with an aim of correcting trauma, physical defects, ailments, or diseases, caused due to an accident or genetic anomaly," said Naval Goel, founder and chief executive officer, PolicyX.com.

Usually, these surgeries focus on improving the overall aesthetics of the affected organ/body part normalizing its appearance and functioning.

“In the case of reconstructive surgery, all kinds of procedures and claims are covered in the health insurance prescribed by the specialist doctor such as Surgeries performed to normalize congenital anomalies such as repair of cleft palates, cleft lips, nasal deformities that cause difficulty in breathing, Surgeries conducted following incidents of burns such as reconstruction, grafting, skin tightening, reconstructive surgeries carried out to normalize traumatic injuries, scar repair, etc.," Goel added.

