Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >Do health insurance policies cover cosmetic surgeries?

Do health insurance policies cover cosmetic surgeries?

Premium
Usually, these surgeries focus on improving the overall aesthetics of the affected organ/body part normalizing its appearance and functioning. (AFP)
1 min read . 04:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Plastic surgeries may be covered by health insurance if they are reconstructive in nature, prescribed by the doctor and performed to normalize congenital anomalies, according to a senior industry executive

NEW DELHI: Cosmetic surgeries have been getting extremely popular in today’s world. However, as these surgeries are mostly elective in nature, they are generally not covered under health insurance policies.

NEW DELHI: Cosmetic surgeries have been getting extremely popular in today’s world. However, as these surgeries are mostly elective in nature, they are generally not covered under health insurance policies.

Moreover, since plastic surgeries are not termed as vital medical procedures undertaken to protect the life of an individual, hence, they are not covered in any of the health insurance.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Moreover, since plastic surgeries are not termed as vital medical procedures undertaken to protect the life of an individual, hence, they are not covered in any of the health insurance.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports

However, there are certain conditions under which cosmetic surgeries are covered under mediclaim policies.

“If a requirement of a reconstructive surgery has been prescribed by the doctor, then all kinds of health insurance cover them. Reconstructive surgery is a medical treatment undertaken with an aim of correcting trauma, physical defects, ailments, or diseases, caused due to an accident or genetic anomaly," said Naval Goel, founder and chief executive officer, PolicyX.com.

Usually, these surgeries focus on improving the overall aesthetics of the affected organ/body part normalizing its appearance and functioning.

“In the case of reconstructive surgery, all kinds of procedures and claims are covered in the health insurance prescribed by the specialist doctor such as Surgeries performed to normalize congenital anomalies such as repair of cleft palates, cleft lips, nasal deformities that cause difficulty in breathing, Surgeries conducted following incidents of burns such as reconstruction, grafting, skin tightening, reconstructive surgeries carried out to normalize traumatic injuries, scar repair, etc.," Goel added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.