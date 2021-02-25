Do not renew your health cover blindly

Generally, health insurance is offered as one-year contracts, which require a renewal every year on a specified date. At the same time, there is a lot of competition going on in the health insurance sector because of which every insurer keeps on updating and enhancing their policies every year.

Hence, the health policy you purchased today may not be the best policy for you tomorrow. Also, over time, the insurance product may not be suitable for you because of the age factor. Keeping such scenarios in mind, you shouldn’t blindly renew the same health policy every year.

In today’s piece, we take a look at important things that you may miss out on if you blindly renew it.

View Full Image Changing priorities

Every year, the insurer sends you a renewal notice through SMS informing you about the expiry of the policy. However, the important thing that the insurer, insurance broker or insurance sales agent don’t tell the policyholder is the updates in the health insurance sector. They don’t tell a policyholder whether he/she should continue with the existing policy or move to another one, getting added benefits at the same cost.

Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance, said that during the renewal process, it is advisable to review the current policy and check if other policies offer better coverage as per your needs. The review must be done to ensure that your current policy offers enough coverage as compared to the other new options available in the market.

“Porting of a policy is suggested only if another policy has features that meet your current requirements and your current policy does not. If your existing policy does not meet your desired needs or you are unhappy with the services, reviewing will help you understand what other insurers are offering. You should check what is available in the market and port only after doing sufficient research," said Goyal.

Also, when you think of porting your policy, the insurer should ensure that you don’t lose the added benefits that usually come from continuing with the existing health policy. These benefits can be related to the waiting period for coverage of pre-existing diseases, the accumulation of no-claim bonus, etc.

The policy premium plays an important role when you renew your policy with the same insurer for a longer period. There can be a chance that the policy you are holding with the existing insurer may be offered by a different insurer at a cheaper premium. Also, with the same premium, you might get additional benefits from the other insurer.

“Policy benefits that you value evolve with life stages like marriage, children and just growing old. Even if you keep benefits aside, policy premium also changes with the addition of family members like wife and children and the age of the eldest member," said Animesh Das, head of product strategy, ACKO Insurance.

For instance, a policy that was best and cheapest for you when you were 24 and single might not be so when you are 42, married and have a kid. Therefore, during renewal, it is good practice to check on what all new policies are available in the market and whether the existing policy is still the best one for you in your current life stage.

If you don’t get your health conditions updated with the insurer at the time of renewal, you may face claim rejection even if you are continuing with the same policy for long.

Suppose there is a childbirth in your family and on the other hand, an old member who was covered under the policy passed away, you need to review your policy as it may affect the premium payment year on year.

Any change in details on dependents can only be done at the time of renewing your policy.

Besides, there are chances when you might even want to change the policyholder; in such cases, the insurer allows for a change in policyholder at the time of renewal of the policy only.

Moreover, with an increase in age and dependents in the family, you might also require increasing the sum assured. And, if you are sure that you want to increase the sum assured, the same can be done at the time of renewal only.

Therefore, you must not blindly renew the health policy every year because of having less sum assured. This way, you might have to pay the extra medical cost from your pocket at the time of making a claim.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via