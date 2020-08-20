Rainfall lashed the National Capital Region in the last two days. Some places in NCR saw a flood-like situation and the pictures of submerged cars and other motor vehicles were circulating all over the social media platforms. The loss caused by water to the cars is expected to be quite high. The big question is if your car insurance policy covers the damage caused by flood water . Well, if you have bought only the mandatory third party insurance cover, the loss caused by a flood or any natural calamity will not be covered. In case you have a basic comprehensive plan, it will cover partial losses due to flood. It will not cover loss to the engine.

The hydraulic lock -through which water enters the engine and stalls it -is the most common car damage in case of a flood. An engine is the heart of the car and it costs a fortune if the water enters your car engine.

What can you do to cover your car's engine?

You can buy an 'Add on' cover called 'Engine Protection' to cover the losses to engine due to flood water. The Add on is designed to cover damages caused to the car’s engine.

Car’s engine and its parts such as pistons, connecting rods, etc. can be repaired or replaced by your insurer. A basic comprehensive car insurance policy does not provide insurance for car engine damage. Engine Protection add on is meant to cover this exception. Damages to the engine occurring because of an accident or natural calamities such as a flood are covered by this Add-on.

Insurance advisors ask consumers to always go for a comprehensive car insurance plan with Engine Protection Add On.

"Most customers do not purchase the add on cover in places like Delhi due to lower chances of a flood-like situation. The customers also restrain from buying this add on as it requires them to shell out an extra cost. For an instance, a five-year old Fortuner car may cost somewhere between ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 to buy an Engine Protection Add on," says Gyanendra Gupta, insurance consultant, Citrine Financial Advisors, a Delhi-based wealth management firm. But, for a complete coverage and to prevent paying for heavy engine damages caused due to heavy monsoons, consumers must buy this add on," Gupta adds.

Here are some tips to follow when your car is submerged in water:

Don’t switch on the ignition or attempt to start the car by push-starting it.

Disconnect the battery and tow the car to the garage.

Do not attempt to start the car even after the water has receded.

Check your car brakes for their functionality as they tend to be affected when water enters the brake discs, lines, or pads.

Ask the mechanic to rust proof your care at the garage

