Do-it-yourself checks for motor vehicle insurance on rise amid covid disruption

The company saw the bulk of its more than 350,000 inspections to date during the lockdown, with strong demand from tier-II and tier-III cities for mid-range SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks. Interestingly, cars in the luxury segment, which are typically chauffer-driven, also witnessed a surge in demand for self-service technology, indicating remote video inspections becoming popular across all categories of vehicle owners, the release said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}