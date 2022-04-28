Domestic interest strong: MR Kumar

The fact is that we initially had a lot of non-participating products (in which policyholders do not participate in the profits of the life insurer) 20-25 years back. Slowly we moved, as others were moving into ULIP, etc., so we also moved. But we always felt the need for that (non-participating products). It’s easier to manage guaranteed products than paying out bonuses every year. That being the case, we moved this way because the industry was moving, and customer preferences were changing. But now, in non-participating, we do have good products. We have grown the number of policies by more than 100% in the last six months. We continue to grow fast, and we will come out with more products in this space.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}