Don’t fall for the agent’s pitch and lock into annuity plans

The sales pitch of insurers is a simple one. Annuities can help you lock in the rates so that you don’t have to worry about their movement. Sample this: In 2008, State Bank of India (SBI) offered a rate of 10.5% on its 1,000-day fixed deposit. The rates are now 5.1% for deposits between two and three years. The agent could give the logic that interest rates in India have been falling over the years, so investors should lock into current rates as even 5% returns, which annuities are giving right now, may look attractive some years from now.