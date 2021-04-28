Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >Don't discriminate between patients with cash, cashless insurance policies: IRDA tells hospitals

Don't discriminate between patients with cash, cashless insurance policies: IRDA tells hospitals

Premium
IRDA also asked insurers to see to it that cashless services are available for COVID-19 patients who are insured.
1 min read . 07:09 AM IST PTI

The IRDA missive comes amid reports that some families of COVID-19 patients were allegedly forced to opt for cash payment for settling hospital bills despite having cashless insurance policies

Kolkata: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) on Tuesday urged hospitals not to discriminate between patients having cash and cashless policies while treating COVID-19 cases.

Kolkata: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) on Tuesday urged hospitals not to discriminate between patients having cash and cashless policies while treating COVID-19 cases.

It also asked insurers to see to it that cashless services are available for COVID-19 patients who are insured.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It also asked insurers to see to it that cashless services are available for COVID-19 patients who are insured.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The IRDA missive comes amid reports that some families of COVID-19 patients were allegedly forced to opt for cash payment for settling hospital bills despite having cashless insurance policies.

"We have requested the hospitals not to discriminate between cash and cashless patients. We have written to the insurers as well, urging them to make sure that the agreement between the companies and hospitals is honoured.

"I am sure these difficulties will be addressed," IRDA Member (Life), K Ganesh, said, during a virtual interactive session with the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce.

An official of a city hospital said some of the issues regarding insurance claims of COVID-19 patients have come up due to shortage of staff amid the pandemic, and delay in receiving the settlement amount.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.