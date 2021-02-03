Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has joined hands with Okinawa Autotech Pvt Ltd, electric two-wheeler manufacturer, to offer e-bike insurance to its customers. "EGI will leverage Okinawa’s vast dealership network (over 350 dealerships currently) across India, to offer customers simple, end to end, digital driven solutions, aimed at ensuring superior customer experience," the company said in a statement.

The customers of Okinawa across the country can avail the e-bike insurance products by Edelweiss General Insurance. Okinawa Autotech is the country’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer with over 40% market share. The two-wheeler electric vehicle policy covers the vehicle end-to-end, including the battery, which is a major component of any electric vehicle and takes up over 30% of the vehicle cost. EGI has also introduced insurance products to protect damage to chargers or cables that are not a part of the vehicle and are used for charging at home etc. The users will have the option to choose from multiple add-ons to suit their individual coverage requirements from a host of products offered by Edelweiss General Insurance.

"The partnership is in sync with EGI's philosophy to invest in future technologies, support the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India and contribute towards sustainable growth," the insurer said in a statement.

"Edelweiss will provide our customers with a digitally enabled platform and an ecosystem that offers need based and data-driven solutions. We look forward to a successful partnership that creates immense business values for both parties," said Jeetender Sharma, founder and managing director, Okinawa Autotech.

Commenting on the partnership, Shanai Ghosh, executive director and chief executive office, Edelweiss General Insurance said, "We believe the progressive transition to electric vehicles is integral to the India’s journey towards eco-friendly transportation and as a new digital insurer, we are excited to be part of this emerging technology driven mobility ecosystem."

“Apart from support from the government, customers are also becoming increasingly environmentally conscious and therefore interest in the EV segment is on the rise. This mindset shift will bring about a dramatic change in the industry. Our aim is to support this transformation, while keeping the customer requirement and expectations at the fore", added Shanai.

