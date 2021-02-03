The customers of Okinawa across the country can avail the e-bike insurance products by Edelweiss General Insurance. Okinawa Autotech is the country’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer with over 40% market share. The two-wheeler electric vehicle policy covers the vehicle end-to-end, including the battery, which is a major component of any electric vehicle and takes up over 30% of the vehicle cost. EGI has also introduced insurance products to protect damage to chargers or cables that are not a part of the vehicle and are used for charging at home etc. The users will have the option to choose from multiple add-ons to suit their individual coverage requirements from a host of products offered by Edelweiss General Insurance.

