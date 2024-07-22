Economic Survey 2024: FM Sitharaman praises Life Insurance Corporation while sharing these IRDAI findings
Economic Survey 2024: The document highlights the need for prompt insurance claim settlements, lower rejection rates, and addressing misselling in the insurance industry.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in the Lok Sabha, highlighting key aspects of India's economic landscape. Concurrently, the Annual Report of IRDAI for FY23-24 underscored substantial challenges in the insurance sector. Notably, over two lakh complaints were lodged via the centralised grievance portal, with a significant portion targeting life insurers for unfair business practices, excluding the Life Insurance Corporation of India.