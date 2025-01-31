Insurance
Economy Survey 2025: Insurance coverage lower than global average, notable gaps
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 31 Jan 2025, 07:41 PM IST
SummaryThe Economic Survey 2025 says innovative distribution models can facilitate the inclusion of underinsured customers who are already covered by government schemes.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : India's insurance penetration at 3.7% is much lower than the global average of 7%, and there is a “notable gap" in the country's insurance coverage, said the Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less