NEW DELHI: Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), has launched an AI voice bot to expedite registration of motor claims.

This end-to-end AI Voice Bot is the first in the general insurance industry in India, and is powered by Yellow.ai, the world’s leading next-gen Total Experience (TX) Automation Platform recently recognised in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms," the insurer said in a press release.

The conversational voice bot, available in Hindi, English and Hinglish, will enable real time registration of claims, 24/7. It has been introduced for garage owners and will be extended to all customers in a month or two. The bot will assist EGI’s garage representatives in easier, faster and hassle-free registration of claims. There is also no wait time unlike a normal call to the customer care. Once you dial in, the bot will guide on the claim intimation process in real time.

Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “While the Bot will definitely offer easy, seamless, and superior experience to our customers, it will also enable and empower our distribution agents and partners to be more efficient and effective and enhance their capabilities."

In addition to being a claims assistant, the bot can answer questions raised by the garage representatives, delivering a holistic and superior experience. It can provide the claims registration number without any human intervention, and escalate complex queries to EGI agents.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow.ai said, “Our technology allows tailoring speech recognition models to adapt to users’ speaking styles, expressions, and unique vocabularies, and also to accommodate background noises, accents, and voice patterns. Our voice bots have superior context based intent identification to help understand queries better, provide insights from customer interaction that constantly improve bot performance and understand consumer behaviour."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.