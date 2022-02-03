Edelweiss General Insurance launches AI voice bot for automated motor claims

The conversational voice bot, available in Hindi, English and Hinglish, will enable real time registration of claims, 24/7. It has been introduced for garage owners and will be extended to all customers in a month or two. The bot will assist EGI’s garage representatives in easier, faster and hassle-free registration of claims. There is also no wait time unlike a normal call to the customer care. Once you dial in, the bot will guide on the claim intimation process in real time.

