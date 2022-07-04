The policy allows customers to pay premiums in monthly instalments after the initial premium is paid to activate the policy. While the policy covers accidental damage while in motion and switched on, the vehicle will be covered 24/7/365 against fire and theft
NEW DELHI: Edelweiss General Insurance has launched SWITCH, a comprehensive motor insurance product under Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority's (Irdai) Sandbox initiative.
SWITCH is a completely digital, mobile telematics-based motor policy. The app detects motion and automatically activates insurance when the vehicle is driven, making it convenient and hassle-free for customers, the insurer said in a statement.
What makes SWITCH truly unique is that it allows customers to save money if they are driving well. This usage-based model measures not only the quantity but also the quality of driving and calculates premium accordingly. Customers are given a driving score based on several parameters such as overspeeding, distracted driving, sudden braking, among others.
“SWITCH has been designed keeping in mind the changing driving preferences of today’s mobile-savvy customers. Our attempt is to incentivise good driving and make customers pay only as per usage. It is the only on-demand motor product in the country that places complete control in the hands of customers. Pay only for how much you drive and how well you drive. ‘Drive less, pay less; Drive better, pay less’ is what SWITCH is all about. With this, we are also hoping to encourage people to drive better and safer," said Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance.
SWITCH can be bought online. Post the purchase, customers can download the SWITCH app from Google Play Store and the iOS App Store to see their policy. The entire product lifecycle is digital, right from purchase, to claim intimation, claim settlement, customer service, etc., thereby providing a seamless customer experience.
The policy also allows customers to pay premiums in monthly instalments after the initial premium is paid to activate the policy. While the policy covers accidental damage while in motion and switched on, the vehicle will be covered 24/7/365 against fire and theft. Customers can also opt for, and avail of, multiple add-on covers such as depreciation protect, engine protect, NCB protect, roadside assistance and more, as are offered with a regular Edelweiss motor insurance policy, said the firm.