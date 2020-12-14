Edelweiss General Insurance launches new API gateway. How it will help customers

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has recently launched open API (Application Programming Interface) gateway, a first of its kind, to facilitate complete digital collaboration with its business partners. With this gateway, EGI’s authorised partners can integrate their systems with the company’s robust technology platform. It will help further reinforce EGI’s linkages with both customers and partners.

This new platform will enable insurer's distributors to speedily integrate available and new products and services. It also aims to lower the cost of integration and retrieve information such as product premium, policy details etc., in real-time. The integration will create more choices for the consumer and will also offer much better experience with regards to policy purchase, post issuance needs such as policy information updates, and claims, the insurer said.

Commenting on the new launch, Shanai Ghosh, ED & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, "Our Open API Gateway is aimed to make API consumption easy in a self-assisted manner. It is our endeavour to strengthen digital capabilities of our partners, in a simple and effortless manner."

How the new platform will benefit partners and customers

The open API Gateway system allows partners to access documentation of the open APIs, leverage code samples, conduct testing in staging as well as on environment. They can now focus on the unique proposition of their applications while outsourcing all the commodity functionality to APIs.

The open API gateway will also offer quicker integration with EGI products with a shortened integration cycle, both time and cost wise. The customers can access to real-time information on product premium, etc. without having to rely on offline mechanism.

EGI has always aimed to provide insight based, simple and innovative solutions that provide tangible value to customers, the insurer said.

Ghosh further added, "It is our endeavour to strengthen digital capabilities of our partners, in a simple and effortless manner. We have provided a robust and comprehensive documentation of APIs, including example code samples, so our partners can get started within a matter of minutes with an easy sign-up process."

Edelweiss General Insurance has recently launched SWITCH, an on-demand, app-based motor product that offers savings and convenience together to consumers. It has also introduced a unique health insurance policy Health 241, a first in the industry, where if the first year is claim free, the customer is covered absolutely free for the second year.





