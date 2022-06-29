Edelweiss General Insurance partners NBFC Avanse for student travel insurance

Edelweiss General Insurance partners NBFC Avanse for student travel insurance2 min read . 10:32 AM IST
- Edelweiss General Insurance's student travel insurance takes care of medical expenses and protects students from emergencies and losses
Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has partnered with Avanse Financial Services, an education-focused NBFC, to provide student travel insurance to overseas academic aspirants financed by Avanse.
EGI’s student travel insurance takes care of medical expenses and protects students from emergencies and losses. EGI’s plan offers complete coverage against medical, stay and travel inconvenience-related covers, thereby ensuring a worry-free, study and stay period for students. Students will also have the choice to customize their plan with optional covers as per their needs and requirements from universities, said the firm.
Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “We are happy to partner with Avanse Financial Services in empowering the students to realize their aspiration of studying in universities overseas without having to worry about the financial stress arising out of studying and living overseas. These students are digital natives and therefore will like our paperless and digital processes. Our comprehensive plan has been designed to offer maximum coverage keeping in mind all requirements that students will have."
Indian students opting to go abroad for higher education are growing at a fast pace. Industry reports suggest that this number is expected to touch 1.8 million by 2024, leading to increased spending as well. A student travel insurance, therefore, becomes a must have, especially to take care of medical expenses, since healthcare costs abroad are quite steep compared to India, said the firm.
Amit Gainda, MD & CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “As a student-centric organization, we understand that travelling overseas as a student is a unique experience where one gets a chance to explore the world all by themselves. Hence, a student should be prepared for any uncertainty associated with travel, stay, and health. Our collaboration with Edelweiss General Insurance will enable us to deliver a quality customer proposition, thereby, empowering the student to be future-ready."