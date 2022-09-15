Edelweiss General Insurance partners with Repco Home Finance to offer property insurance cover

Through this partnership, EGI will offer property insurance cover and loan protection cover to RHFL’s customers through their branches spread across India
Digital insurer Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has tied up with Chennai-based Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) to offer insurance solutions to all home loan customers of RHFL. Through this partnership, EGI will offer property insurance cover and loan protection cover to RHFL’s customers through their branches spread across India.
As per the Edelweiss General Insurance, a property insurance cover is for protecting home against fire and all the natural calamities, while a loan protection cover helps safeguard the customer’s repayment of loans in case of any unforeseen accident.
“While a home loan can help fulfill this aspiration, protecting the home with adequate insurance cover will help ensure that in case of an unfortunate event, the borrower is covered. EGI will offer customised, affordable, and convenient insurance solutions to loan borrowers," as per the press release.
Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “we are happy to partner with Repco Home Finance to offer our services to their customers. The demand for home loans is on a rise. This presents an opportunity for us to reach out to home loan seekers and offer them our digital protection solutions."
K. Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Repco Home Finance Ltd, said the partnership with Edelweiss General Insurance provides an opportunity to our customers to secure their loan obligations in a hassle-free manner and proves to be a win-win proposition for all concerned.