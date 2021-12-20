Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has partnered with PhonePe, a fintech firm in the digital payments space, to offer quick and easy, digital motor insurance products to all its customers. The partnership will help EGI reach out to PhonePe’s vast and growing network of customers and offer them simple, end to end digital solutions in the motor insurance segment.

According to the press release, PhonePe customers can purchase EGI’s motor insurance policy in just a few clicks with Zero paperwork. Customers can also opt for add-on benefits like depreciation protect, engine protection, consumable expense protect, roadside assistance, key and lock protect, to suit their individual needs.

Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “This partnership with PhonePe is a very strategic one for us. It is in sync with our philosophy of providing customers with digital solutions that are easy, friendly, and transparent, to protect what they love. We are excited to be part of PhonePe’s platform to connect and engage with customers seeking smart and convenient motor insurance solutions."

Edelweiss General Insurance has also launched need-based, bite-sized insurance products, and is co-creating compelling propositions in partnership with some of the best brands in the digital ecosystem. The company has an extensive omnichannel digital distribution platform, combining its owned digital platforms and marketplaces.

Gunjan Ghai, VP & head of insurance, PhonePe said, “PhonePe users can now choose from multiple motor insurance products on our platform and purchase insurance that best suits their needs seamlessly in just a few clicks. Our vision is to be a one-stop destination for all the insurance needs of our customers and this partnership is another step in that direction."

