Edelweiss Group to exit insurance broking biz, sells stake to Gallagher

“We believe in doing what is right for the business and the customer and integrating the business with Gallagher will give it a global edge and achieve our objectives. It also provides us with the flexibility to reallocate capital and invest in scaling up our fast-growing life and non-life insurance businesses, making this a win-win for both of us," said Rashesh Shah, chairman, Edelweiss Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}