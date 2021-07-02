Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Insurance >News >Edelweiss Group to exit insurance broking biz, sells stake to Gallagher

Edelweiss Group to exit insurance broking biz, sells stake to Gallagher

Gallagher and Edelweiss had entered into a partnership in May 2019.
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Edelweiss will sell 3.7 million shares of EGIBL at 10 each, representing 70% of the paid-up share capital, for 307.60 crore

Mumbai: Edelweiss Group on Friday said it will sell its remaining 70% stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd (EGIBL) to its existing promoter Gallagher & Co.

Edelweiss will sell 3.7 million shares of EGIBL at 10 each, representing 70% of the paid-up share capital, for 307.60 crore, it said in an exchange filings.

US-based insurance broking firm Gallagher previously held 30% in the business. The fresh transaction is subject to approvals by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of Indi

The Economic Times was the first to break the story on 2 July.

Gallagher and Edelweiss had entered into a partnership in May 2019, with Gallagher acquiring a minority shareholding in the insurance broking business.

Since last year, the Edelweiss Group has been working on simplifying its business structure and strengthening its balance sheet. In August, Edelweiss sold its 51% stake in the wealth management business to Pacific Alliance Group for about $300 million.

“We believe in doing what is right for the business and the customer and integrating the business with Gallagher will give it a global edge and achieve our objectives. It also provides us with the flexibility to reallocate capital and invest in scaling up our fast-growing life and non-life insurance businesses, making this a win-win for both of us," said Rashesh Shah, chairman, Edelweiss Group.

Gallagher is the fourth-largest insurance broker in the world. It operates in 48 countries and services clients in 150 markets. Other large insurance brokers like Marsh and Aon are also present in India.

EGIBL had posted a net profit of 14.6 crore and revenue of 63.11 crore at the end of March 2021. The company’s net worth stood at 130.5 crore.

