Edelweiss Tokio Life launches covid life insurance policy

“We have always strived to create relevant innovation, in line with the changing customer needs. Through our recent customer interactions, we realised that the threat of financial impact, has made this disease even more daunting. People are worried that a Covid-19 diagnosis will disrupt their savings and therefore their long-term aspirations. We want to take away that worry from our customers through Covid Shield+ and let them focus on a healthy recovery instead of their finances," says Subhrajit Mukhopadhyay, Executive Director, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.