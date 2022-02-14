Employers should consider these factors before buying health cover for employees

Employers should consider including a broader range of network hospitals in their strategy. As is well known, corporate insurance can offer two types of plans: cashless and reimbursement. If the employee's choice of hospital falls within the scope of network hospitals, they are eligible for a cashless claim. If not, they must bear the costs themselves and then file a claim for reimbursement. Because medical emergencies are unpredictable during these times, the hospital of choice may not always be in the employees' control.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}